Digitalcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $14.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $156,604.17 and $14.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,445.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.78 or 0.07518133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00278602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.40 or 0.00851512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00569804 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00358678 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,719,366 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

