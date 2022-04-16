DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Short Interest Update

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,330,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 26,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DiDi Global stock traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 403,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,747,488. DiDi Global has a twelve month low of 1.71 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.56.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DiDi Global by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

