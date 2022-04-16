DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Shares Up 0.1%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 1,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCA. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 16.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 358,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 13.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

