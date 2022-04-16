DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Cap Achieves $337,729.76

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $337,729.76 and approximately $217.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

