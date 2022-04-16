Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €700.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MC. UBS Group set a €807.00 ($877.17) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €778.08 ($845.74).

MC stock opened at €640.00 ($695.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €644.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €675.06. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a one year high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

