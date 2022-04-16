Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €75.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.24.

NYSE BUD opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

