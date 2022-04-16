Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Randstad from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.9849 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

About Randstad (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

