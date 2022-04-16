Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $335.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $343.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.67.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $266.94 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.06. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

