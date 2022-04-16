Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $334.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $394.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.
LII has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.
Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $239.96 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $239.55 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
