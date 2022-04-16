Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $334.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $394.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $239.96 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $239.55 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

