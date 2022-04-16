Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $230.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $243.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Shares of HON stock opened at $195.19 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

