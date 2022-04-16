Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $182.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $146.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

