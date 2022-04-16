Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $560.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $718.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $456.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $455.84 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

