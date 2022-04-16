Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target to €18.60

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.40 ($21.09) to €18.60 ($20.22) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELMUF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

