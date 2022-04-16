DeFiSocial Gaming Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.32 or 0.07500419 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,408.23 or 0.99850544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042096 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

