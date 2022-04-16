Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,044,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,008. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

