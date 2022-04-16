DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0270 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $116.53 million and $7.03 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00105126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,312,725,825 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

