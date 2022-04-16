Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

