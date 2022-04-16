Dawn Protocol Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00004581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $133.61 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

