Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 816,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

