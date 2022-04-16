DATx 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,703.00 (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $45,405.67 and approximately $2,703.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

