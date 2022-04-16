Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) & GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Datasea alerts:

This table compares Datasea and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -79.04% -233.06% -101.79% GSE Systems 19.22% -22.63% -10.13%

Datasea has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datasea and GSE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 453.05 -$4.65 million ($0.35) -9.08 GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.64 $10.61 million $0.51 3.29

GSE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datasea and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GSE Systems beats Datasea on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea (Get Rating)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GSE Systems (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan Limited to provide process simulation solutions for NIHONKAI LNG Niigata terminal located in Niigata, Japan. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.