Datarius Credit (DTRC) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.00

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $20,926.36 and $10.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

