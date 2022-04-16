Datamine FLUX Hits Market Capitalization of $222,134.17 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $222,134.17 and approximately $10,248.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.53 or 0.07515556 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,187.05 or 0.99892624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,202,418 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

