Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $80.37. 1,438,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,189. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

