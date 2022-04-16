Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on the stock.

DARK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 400 ($5.21) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.16) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 364.90 ($4.76) on Wednesday. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 508.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.92.

In other news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.84), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,841,282.25).

About Darktrace (Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.