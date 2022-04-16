Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.05.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.14. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

