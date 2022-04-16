Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 15.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.