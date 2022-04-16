Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.34.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $198.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

