Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of ADM opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

