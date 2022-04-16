Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average of $218.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $250.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

