Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

