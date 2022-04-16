Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

