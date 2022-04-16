Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Nucor by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $166.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.