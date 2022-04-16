Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.64.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,099 shares of company stock worth $47,948,303. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

