Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $393.68 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

