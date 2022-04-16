Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.38.

MCK opened at $323.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $329.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

