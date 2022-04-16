Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

