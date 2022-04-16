Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $243.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.43 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

