Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 7,696 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

