Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 666 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $516.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $526.62. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

