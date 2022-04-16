Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 38,383 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

