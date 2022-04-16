Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,955 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average of $118.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

