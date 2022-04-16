Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 16,523 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

