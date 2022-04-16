Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

