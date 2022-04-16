Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 16,174 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $176.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average is $205.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

