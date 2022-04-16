DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $24,963,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

