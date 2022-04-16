DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE:PING opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,956 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

