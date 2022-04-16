Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $111.62 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $111.62 or 0.00276788 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $7,097.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006953 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00255114 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.