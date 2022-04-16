CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells C$31,140.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$31,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$519.

CWC opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.45 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

