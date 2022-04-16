CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the March 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

CV stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. CV has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get CV alerts:

CV Company Profile (Get Rating)

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.