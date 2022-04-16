CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the March 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
CV stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. CV has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
CV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CV (CVHL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.